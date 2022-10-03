Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

