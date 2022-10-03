Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $730,000 Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000.

NBSTU stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

