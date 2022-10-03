Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $964,000.

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

