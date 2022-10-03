Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64,313 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Crypto 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAOO. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,203,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,932,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAOO opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

