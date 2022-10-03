Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Swiftmerge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,722,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCP opened at $9.92 on Monday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

