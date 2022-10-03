Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGCU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

