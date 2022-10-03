Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Holdings Lowered by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOACU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,532,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000.

Shares of IOACU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

