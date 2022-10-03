78,073 Shares in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of LDH Growth Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

LDHA stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

