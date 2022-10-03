Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRBNU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FRBNU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

