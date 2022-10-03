eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.3% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in eBay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

EBAY opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

