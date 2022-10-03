Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of LFTRU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

