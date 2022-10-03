Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of LFTRU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.
Lefteris Acquisition Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lefteris Acquisition (LFTRU)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.