Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 39,999 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETEU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

