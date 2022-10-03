Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

Slam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.00.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

