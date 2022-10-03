Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

