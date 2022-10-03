Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.