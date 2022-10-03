Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $149.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

