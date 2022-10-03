Sandy Spring Bank Sells 478 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 200,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

