Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $126,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 59,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

