Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,893 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

