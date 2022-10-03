Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,224 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 67,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.