Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

