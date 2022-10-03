Welch & Forbes LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

