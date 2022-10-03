Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

