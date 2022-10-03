Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 18.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 5,200.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.