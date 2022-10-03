Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,246,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $135.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

