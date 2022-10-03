Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.2 %

HUBB stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

