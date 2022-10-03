Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

