Bogart Wealth LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 156,529 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

