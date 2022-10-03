Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.