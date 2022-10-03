Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6,433.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $169.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

