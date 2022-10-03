ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in ResMed by 6.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 17.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 23.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 10.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.