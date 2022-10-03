Welch & Forbes LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

