Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

Vontier Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNT opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

