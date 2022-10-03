Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10,020.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 161,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $165.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

