Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

