ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

