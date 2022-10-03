Bogart Wealth LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

