Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.