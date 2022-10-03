Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 455.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

