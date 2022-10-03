Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

NYSE MKC opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

