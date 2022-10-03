Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.4% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 211,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.