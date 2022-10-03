Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In other news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Insiders have purchased 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,367 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$8.04 on Monday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.95 and a 1-year high of C$16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. The company has a market cap of C$810.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.66.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

