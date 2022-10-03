Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $241,000 Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,907,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Barclays lowered their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ThredUp to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

