Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Rheinmetall Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $30.68 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
