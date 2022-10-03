Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,960,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,377. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semrush Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

