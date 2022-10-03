Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 63,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

