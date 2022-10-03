Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

SON opened at $56.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

