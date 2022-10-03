Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.30 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

