Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $273,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

