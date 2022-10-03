Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 489.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 61,078 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 504.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 114,786 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

